Morgan Stanley Trims Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price to $77.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and sold 21,726 shares valued at $1,846,531. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.