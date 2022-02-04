Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock.

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$18.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.65 and a 1 year high of C$19.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$721.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.77.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

