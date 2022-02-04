Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $146.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

