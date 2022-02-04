Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 189.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,771 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $54.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

