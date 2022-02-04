Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after buying an additional 167,792 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $154.32 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.93.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

