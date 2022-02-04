Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 656 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 633,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $43.74 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.