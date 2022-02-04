Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,298,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,996,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $60.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.