Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $140.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

