Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $92.81 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

