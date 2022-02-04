Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 4,465 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.