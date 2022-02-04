Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

MWA stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

