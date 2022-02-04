MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $55,722,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Owens Corning by 155.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after buying an additional 559,700 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 114.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,287,000 after buying an additional 351,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

