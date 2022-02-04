MurAll (PAINT) Price Up 1.3% This Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $48,053.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042215 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00111235 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

PAINT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

