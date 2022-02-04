Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 247.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

