MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MYR Group in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $3,526,914. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in MYR Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MYR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

