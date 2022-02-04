MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.73

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 139639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

