Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

NNOX stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $488.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.09. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.