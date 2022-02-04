NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.43

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and traded as low as $58.70. NASB Financial shares last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 6,985 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.15.

About NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

