National Bank Financial Cuts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to C$5.75

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.91.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,381 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 588,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 78,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.