National Bank Financial Raises Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

SPGYF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 38,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,836. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

