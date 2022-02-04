National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.61.

FVI opened at C$4.19 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.