National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter.
FVI opened at C$4.19 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.18.
In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,233.35.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
