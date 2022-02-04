National Bankshares Boosts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$14.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DXT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$8.49 on Tuesday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.72 and a twelve month high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.11.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

