National Bankshares Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.84.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$36.85. 4,955,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,496,501. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.07.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

