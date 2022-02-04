National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $245.32

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.32 ($3.30) and traded as high as GBX 264.80 ($3.56). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 254.20 ($3.42), with a volume of 617,509 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.17) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.57) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340 ($4.57).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

