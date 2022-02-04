National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Sells $57,788.76 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Arthur Rust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

