Natixis Acquires 598,996 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 58.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,996 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CSX were worth $48,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.