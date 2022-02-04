Natixis Buys 480,050 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,050 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kroger were worth $63,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kroger by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.