Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,344 shares of company stock worth $8,903,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $151.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

