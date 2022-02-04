Natixis Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,179,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.58 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

