Natixis Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 227.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Comerica were worth $43,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,746 shares of company stock worth $620,364. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA opened at $95.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.91 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

