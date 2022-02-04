Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,993,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554,460 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $56,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

