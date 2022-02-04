Natixis Takes $51.94 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 630,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

WELL stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

