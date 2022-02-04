Navient Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Navient in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

