Needham & Company LLC Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $340.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.
NASDAQ SYNA opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.40. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $299.39.
In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
