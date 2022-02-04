Needham & Company LLC Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $340.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.40. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

