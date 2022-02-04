Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $175.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.11.

WIX opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $109.03 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after buying an additional 548,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,654,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

