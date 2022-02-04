Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $85,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Neogen by 124.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Neogen by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 86,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Neogen by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 299,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

