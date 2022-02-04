Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $450.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior target price of $595.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX opened at $405.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $550.94 and its 200-day moving average is $580.82. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

