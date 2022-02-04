NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.00. 11,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,619. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $542,829. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.