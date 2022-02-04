New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of New China Life Insurance stock remained flat at $$3.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

