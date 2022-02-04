New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of New China Life Insurance stock remained flat at $$3.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
About New China Life Insurance
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.