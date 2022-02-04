New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NEN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.44. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.95 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.