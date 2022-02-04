New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26.

NJR traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $39.25. 5,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,268. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.