New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 47.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 72,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

