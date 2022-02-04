Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.96.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

