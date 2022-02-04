Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 721,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258,176 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Newmont were worth $39,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after acquiring an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NEM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.28.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

