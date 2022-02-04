NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.08) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday.

LON NRR opened at GBX 97.90 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.29. The company has a market capitalization of £302.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.47).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 4.10 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -0.08%.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman purchased 17,576 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($20,085.51).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

