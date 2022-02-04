NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NXDT opened at 14.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.75. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 10.50 and a 12 month high of 15.25.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.03 per share, with a total value of 217,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.43 per share, with a total value of 125,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 317,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,659 over the last ninety days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

