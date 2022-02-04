Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after buying an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 209,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $314.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.88.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

