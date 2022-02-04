Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 31,172 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,172 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 322,064 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Progyny by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,415,965. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $37.12 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

