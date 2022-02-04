NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 131.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,877.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

