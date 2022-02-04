NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 26,613 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,613 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,367 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $118.66 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.